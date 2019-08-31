Three St James men avoid prison sentence for gun, ammo conviction

Three St James men avoided prison time after they were convicted in the Western Regional Gun Court this week for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, according to police report.

A fourth man, who was convicted for the same offence, was given an 18-month prison sentence at hard labour.

“The police remains committed in creating safer communities for our citizens to enjoy and will continue to put forward good criminal cases before the courts”, the police Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said in a statement.

The police say Dantae Thorpe, 19, was sentenced to a fine of $400,000 or two years in prison for illegal possession of firearm and three years probation for illegal possession of ammunition.

According to CCU, Michael Scott, a 29-year-old security guard, was charged with two counts of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

He was sentenced to a fine of $200,000 or 18 months for each firearm and 3 years probation for the ammunition, the police said.

Cardell Spence, otherwise called ‘Bredda’, a 19-year-old carpenter, was sentenced to three years probation on each count for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, the police said.

CCU says the fourth man, Kirk Russell, 43, was also convicted for robbery with aggravation. He was sentenced to 18 months at hard labour each for illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

The police reiterated that citizens have a role to play by sharing information with the police through the established confidential channels.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.