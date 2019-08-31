Water supply to be restored in several St Andrew communities by tomorrow

Residents in sections of St Andrew whose water supply has been disrupted because of the ongoing road works could breathe a sigh of relief come tomorrow.

The National Water Commission (NWC) says National Works Agency (NWA) contractors are close to completing infrastructural work near the intersection of Constant Spring Road and Dunrobin Avenue.

NWC says this will allow for the laying of approximately 50 metres of ten-inch pipeline and make connections at two points across the bridge near the intersection.

The utility company says the pace of re-installing the dislocated pipelines has been hampered over the past three days by the ongoing infrastructural work.

“However, as those works near completion, the NWC is now mobilising to complete the remaining section of pipelines that will facilitate restoration of supply to the affected areas”, the company said in a statement.

Among the areas affected are Richmond Park, Maxfield Avenue, roads leading to upper sections of Hagley Park Road and all roads leading off.

The NWC says its projection is for the repairs to be completed early tomorrow.

