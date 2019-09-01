Bernard Lodge won't be a city; portions will remain in agriculture - PM

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is insisting that a portion of the Bernard Lodge, St Catherine lands that have been earmarked for redevelopment will remain in agriculture as a new township is created on the former sugar lands.

Amid concerns about the fate of existing farmers in the vicinity, the prime minister says a full report is being prepared by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, after which the government will provide clarification on the use of the lands.

“The reports that I have gotten so far have suggested that provisions have been made within the acreage that is available to accommodate the farmers who are there… and, indeed, if you look at the entire development, a large part of it will still remain in agriculture,” Holness said during the groundbreaking on Friday for the $1.46 billion Twickenham Glades housing development.

Further, ​Holness advised that there are no plans for the Bernard Lodge development to be classified as a city.

“Bernard Lodge will be a new township… it will expand the Portmore development… but it won’t technically be classified as a city. There are some amenities, buildings and features that must be in place… and those will not be in place in Bernard Lodge… at least not in its initial development,” he emphasised.

The Twickenham Glades project is the NHT’s newest development and will comprise 110 single storey two-bedroom duplex units built on five hectares (12.21 acres) of land, located along the westbound side of Mandela Highway in Twickenham Park.

The project, which is slated for completion in December 2020, is the fourth phase of the NHT’s Twickenham Park Housing Development.

The initial three comprise 767 units developed in the adjoining Union Estates.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.