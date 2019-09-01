Businessman Sameer Younis has died; Phillips hails contribution to Jamaica

Prominent businessman and philanthropist Sameer Younis is dead.

Younis, who received the Order of Jamaica in 2013, passed away earlier today, after a fight with illness and is being hailed by Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillips as an accomplished businessman.

"He was also a man who dedicated his life to public service to advance the development of Jamaica, especially in relation to the capital city," Phillips said.

Younis served as president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce from 1986 to 1991 and as president of the Jamaica Manufacturers Association from 1996 to 2000.

Phillips noted that Younis lived his beliefs and that Jamaica benefited from his efforts.

He further stated that Younis' life was above all else, dedicated to nation building and extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues on behalf of the People's National Party.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.