Four arrested, charged with various crimes - police

The police arrested and charged four persons with various crimes last week.

Twenty one-year-old Shawn Sanderson of Portmore, St Catherine was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Sanderson was reportedly involved in a family feud that turned deadly on August 22. Reports are that about 4:00 p.m., Marlon Chambers (a relative of Sanderson) used a knife to inflict a wound to Sanderson, who then pulled a handgun and opened fire at Chambers, hitting him in the upper body.

Both men were taken to the hospital where Chambers was pronounced dead and Sanderson admitted in serious but stable condition, under police guard.

A question and answer session was conducted with Sanderson in relation to the incident, after which he was charged.

Similarly, 29-year-old Ricardo Hughes, otherwise called ‘Chuckey’, was charged for murder after fatally stabbing 26-year-old Falic Rowe on August 23 in Tivoli Gardens.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 4:40 p.m., an argument developed between Rowe and Hughes, which escalated into a fight.

Hughes used an ice pick to stab Rowe in the chest; he was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Following investigations,

Hughes was charged on Thursday, August 28.

‘Up Up’, whose real name is Omar Campbell, was also brought before the court last week for the murder of 27-year-old Julian Chen.

On June 24, Chen was reportedly travelling in a motor vehicle along Harbour Street when he stopped to give some assistance to another motorist who was an acquaintance. It’s alleged that Campbell, who was armed with a handgun, opened gunfire at Chen hitting him several times, killing him on the spot.

Campbell was charged on August 30 and arrangements are now being made for his court appearance.

And 18-year-old Dale Stewart was also charged last week with shop breaking and larceny after he and an accomplice, gained access to and stole several items from a supermarket located on Barnett Street in St James on August 21.

On the arrival of a response team from a private security company, he was held whilst the accomplice managed to escape and is currently being sought by the police.

Several of the stolen items have since been recovered.

Stewart was subsequently charged on Thursday, August 29.