Adventist Laymen to host business expo

The Adventist-Laymen Services and Industries (ASi) will host a business and professional expo at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Sunday, September 29.

The expo, which starts at 9 a.m., will feature many of Jamaica’s major companies in manufacturing, distribution, finance, insurance, the food service and other sectors showcasing their products and services.

Themed – ‘Break Out of Our Walls - The weak become strong and the strong become stronger’, the expo is under the distinguished patronage of Governor General Patrick Allen, and Lady Allen.

SPEAKERS FORUM

A special feature of the event will be a speakers forum, where aspiring Jamaican entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to speak with successful business persons and ask questions regarding developing and managing their own businesses.

Alfred Thomas, president of the ASi East Jamaica Chapter and main organiser of the expo, is very upbeat about the event.

“We will have seminars throughout the day, while visitors will be able to sample and taste Jamaican products,” said Thomas. “We expect to have some of Jamaica’s leading business leaders available to answer questions and share their experiences.”

Some of the discussion topics to be anticipated are writing and executing business plans; understanding how Jamaica Customs works; capitalising on export opportunities, and securing loans for new businesses and business expansion.

“It promises to be one that will create an opportunity for startups, established businesses and individuals to break out of their walls by creating an avenue to become stronger. It will provide an opportunity for insight on market trends, promotional know how, business financing, investments and strategies to achieve upward business growth,” Thomas added.

Several of Jamaica’s gospel singers and entertainers will be on show during the evening segment of the expo.

ASi is the business and professional arm of Seventh-day Adventist Church whose members seek to share Christ in the marketplace.