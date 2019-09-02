Chesterfield Drive in St Andrew reopened by NWA

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that it has reversed its decision to permanently close Chesterfield Drive in St Andrew.

The move was among changes announced by the NWA last week as part of its traffic management plan ahead of the start of the new school year.

The NWA says the road has been reopened but will only accommodate left in and left out traffic.

What this means is that motorists travelling from the direction of downtown, Kingston or the Portmore Toll Road will be able to use Chesterfield Drive to access Spanish Town Road.

The NWA explains that motorists will be able to travel from Spanish Town Road along Chesterfield Drive to Marcus Garvey Drive but will only be able to travel towards Three Miles or Hagley Park Road as no right turn is being allowed onto Marcus Garvey Drive.

The NWA says that the traffic signals at the intersection of Chesterfield Drive and Marcus Garvey Drive will be re-positioned and synchronised with those at the start of the Portmore Toll Road.

The agency notes that the opening in the median along Marcus Garvey Drive that would have allowed right turning movements has also been closed.

Persons travelling from the direction of Six Miles along Spanish Town Road wishing to go along Marcus Garvey Drive are being encouraged to travel through Portia Simpson Miller Square on the lower bridge, then along Development Road to Ashenheim Road which then takes them back onto Marcus Garvey Drive.

The NWA says its teams observed slow movements along a section of Spanish Town Road and that changes have been made to the timings to the traffic signals at Development Road, Waltham Park Road, at the St Andrew Technical High School and at Industrial Terrace.

It says over the next few days it will be re-marking sections of Spanish Town Road in order to maximise on the use of the available lanes by the motoring public.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.