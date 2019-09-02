Education Ministry says schools had adequate water for new term

The Ministry of Education says it’s confident that all schools had adequate water supply for the start of the new school year today.

The Ministry says an audit of all schools affected by a lack of water across the island has been completed and, according to it, in excess of 98 per cent of the institutions received trucked water before the start of the school term.

According to the ministry, the other two per cent received water early this morning.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry says the distribution of furniture will continue over the course of the week.

Additionally, it says arrangements are in place to treat unexpected staffing vacancies.

Principals have been asked to submit shortages to their Regional Offices by Thursday, September 12.

The Ministry says it will continue to monitor the schools during the course of this week, adding that the school year got off to a smooth start today.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.