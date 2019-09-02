JDF Coast Guard rescues fisherman in St Catherine

The quick response of members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard helped to save the life of fisherman 47-year old, Devon Lee, who was found suffering from decompression sickness following a dive on Goat Island in St Catherine.

The JDF is reporting that last Thursday, August 29 Lee was diving at a depth of about 80 feet of water, for about 45 minutes using four dive tanks of air.

The JDF further says that the fisherman started to show signs of decompression sickness and was transported to its coast guard base at CAGWAY, Port Royal.

It says coast guard medics responded by providing Lee with oxygen before rushing him to the Kingston Public Hospital for treatment.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.