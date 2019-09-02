Karl Harrison reportedly resigns as Integrity Commission chairman
Chairman of the Integrity Commission retired Justice Karl Harrison has reportedly resigned, Gleaner sources have revealed.
However, when The Gleaner contacted executive director of the anti-corruption state watchdog, Colonel Daniel Pryce, he said he was not aware of Harrison’s decision.
“I have no such information…Sir, I have no such information,” he insisted.
His reported resignation comes weeks after the Commission’s acting director of corruption prosecutions, Dirk Harrison, indicated in a letter to Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen on August 4 that he will be proceeding on retirement.
The acting director’s retirement became effective yesterday September 1.
The two men are not related.
