Significant drop in inflows at Mona Treatment Plant

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that there has been a significant drop in the volume of inflows to the Mona Treatment Plant in St Andrew, which has further affected the already low production levels from the facility.

The NWC says as at 4:00 am on Sunday, September 1, the inflows recorded at the plant were 2.5 million gallons, which the commission noted is a sharp drop from the average 4-5 million gallons recorded for the previous days.

The agency notes that it requires a minimum of 11 million gallons daily to adequately supply customer demand.

It says, based on this decline, the NWC is projecting that a number of the communities supplied by the plant will experience reduced supplies.

The affected communities include Mona Heights, Cross Roads, Mountain View, Old Hope Road, Hope Road, Hope Flats, Papine, Gordon Town, Beverly Hills, Ravina, Mona Road, Devon Square, Waterloo Road, and Upper Maxfield Avenue.

The areas of Beverley Hills, Seymour Lands, Mountain View, sections of Liguanea, National Heroes Circle, Beverly Gardens, Franklin Town, downtown Kingston, and Whitfield Town are also affected.

The state-owned utility company says its team is actively carrying out checks along the transmission line to verify the cause of the overnight sharp fall off.

It noted however that the overall regulations will remain in force until the watershed area experiences relief from the prevailing drought conditions.

