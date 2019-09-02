UPDATE: Why Karl Harrison resigned as Integrity Commission boss

"Highly confidential and personal."

That's about all the resigned Integrity Commission chairman retired Justice Karl Harrison will say publicly about his reason for leaving the body.

​Harrison has confirmed, however, that he submitted his resignation to the Governor General from as far back as July .

Retired Justice Karl Harrison speaking with RJR News

He said the Governor General has since responded accepting the resignation.

Despite this, earlier today, executive director of the anti-corruption watchdog, Colonel Daniel Pryce, he said he was not aware of Harrison’s decision.

“I have no such information… Sir, I have no such information,” he insisted.

News of Harrison's resignation comes weeks after the Commission’s acting director of corruption prosecutions, Dirk Harrison, indicated in a letter to Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen on August 4 that he will be proceeding on retirement.

The acting director’s retirement became effective yesterday September 1.

The outgoing chairman and the acting director of prosecutions are not related.

