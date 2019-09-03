Bahamas opposition leader expecting Dorian all-clear late tonight

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

Leader of the Opposition in The Bahamas, Philip Davis, says he expects the country to clear the worse from Hurricane Dorian late tonight.

Davis, who leads the Progressive Liberal Party, says the political organisation has received briefings from the National Emergency Management Agency.

“ I expect that at first light on Wednesday, September 4 and conditions permitting, the deputy leader and I will set out with teams from the party to visit the affected areas,” he said at a press conference this morning.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 hurricane, damaging thousands of houses and leaving many displaced.

It is slowly moving away from Grand Bahama and has been reduced to a Category 2.

Davis said his party has already moved to organise disaster relief.

He called for those who will be displaced to be given a reprieve.

“In addition to tax relief by the government, we appeal to all those in the commercial sector to provide a minimum of 60 days debt relief following the passage of the storm. This, in our view, should include temporary relief from mortgage payments, rent, electricity, and telephone bills,” Davis said.

He urged Bahamians to be cautious in the restoration process as accidents can occur in the aftermath.

Davis thanked Barbados, Jamaica, Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, Grenada, Guyana, Antigua and others for their expressions of support.

