Clifton Boys’ Home appeals for gov’t assistance to rebuild

Western Bureau:

The Reverend Hartley Perrin, the chairman of the Clifton Boys’ Home in Darliston, Westmoreland, is bemoaning the lack of Government support in the rebuilding of the facility, which was razed by fire two and a half years ago.

The reconstruction of the home is being facilitated through donations from individuals and organisations, who have heeded the institution’s call for help. However, the work has been progressing at snail’s because of a shortage of funds.

“Regrettably, although the boys are really wards of the state, the Government has not yet given favourable consideration in terms of the financing towards the home,” Perrin told The Gleaner as he explained the challenges being faced in recovering from the fire.

The Clifton Boys’ Home was destroyed in a catastrophic blaze on January 15, 2017, leaving 28 boys homeless. They were subsequently relocated to the nearby Caledonia Assemblies of Holiness Church.

“Some time ago, Audley Shaw, who was then the minister of finance, told Parliament that they would be responsible for the rebuilding of the Clifton Boys’ Home following the fire, but to date, although we have been consistent with the plans in terms of what is required of us, the funding has not come from the Government,” said Perrin, who is also the custos of Westmoreland.

Clifton Boys’ Home is one of three children’s homes operated by the Anglican Church in Jamaica. It was established in 1961. The other two are the Wortley Home for Girls in Constant Spring, St Andrew, and St Monica’s Home in Chapelton, Clarendon.

BACK AGAINST THE WALL

Reconstruction works began in March of this year with just about half of the money needed to rebuild the facility identified. The church has now found its back against the wall as it struggles to raise the remaining funds to complete the $60-million project, which they had hoped to complete by the end of the year.

“We are looking at about $28 million in deficit,” Perrin told The Gleaner. “We are using this opportunity to appeal to the Government again to help us. We are helping them in terms of housing these boys and helping Jamaica in this way.”

Persons and organisations who wish to contribute to the project can make a donation to the Clifton Boys’ Home Rebuilding Fund, NCB Savanna-la-Mar account #611098561 (Jamaican currency) or account #614525185 (US currency).

