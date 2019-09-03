Education stakeholders urged to form bonds

A recommendation is being made for teachers and parents to utilise the first month or more of the school term to form bonds and create proper communication channels to strengthen the psychosocial thread within schools.

The Reverend Ronald Thwaites, who was addressing a parent-teacher bonding workshop recently, said that effort and time must be put into ensuring that telephone numbers are exchanged, assessing whether students have access to proper homework facilities, and evaluating other basic but crucial information.

The Parent-Teacher Bonding – Collabora-ting for Success workshop, which was hosted by organisers of Lorrfam Productions, was held last Thursday at the Medallion Hall Hotel, St Andrew.

The opposition spokesman on education and training noted that while academics and finances were critical, it was even more important for the social needs of students and educators to be catered to.

“May I suggest very strongly, don’t start teaching curriculum now. Spend the first term, and longer, if you have to, getting to know the teachers, the school administrators, parents, and all the stakeholders involved. Put down the book,” he declared.

“What you are doing is far more important and a greater investment if you spend that time getting to know the child, getting to inculcate the school culture and its roots, and bonding with the parent and the teacher. That is the time when the parent is more affective towards the child’s education; utilise it properly,” he continued.

Lorraine Hamilton, host of the event and managing director of Lorrfam Productions, said that there was always a need to strengthen the bond between parents and teachers in order to create the best learning experience for children. She noted, too, that vigorous efforts are needed to provide the right climate, materials, curriculum, and opportunities for children.

“Children enjoy putting together strategies for learning by constructing their own methodology, learning by initiating activities, and interacting with materials and the people around them. Creating and maintaining this balance is a continuous goal for all good early-childhood programmes,” she said.

“Create an intellectually challenging and responsive environment. Let the children feel free to express themselves as this will create and foster a relationship that will increase productivity.”

Participants were also treated to detailed goal-setting strategies by educator and transformational therapist Dr Sandra Hamilton and Venice Irving, chief executive officer of Happy Teachers.