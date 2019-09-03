Immigration Corner | Change of name details on a British passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

What are the circumstances under which someone should change their details pertaining to their name on a British passport? Please advise.

PG

Dear PG,

Persons should change name details on their passport for various reasons.

Divorced or returning to a previous surname

When applying, persons also need to send:

• their birth certificate

• a statement signed by the applicant stating they have gone back to a previous surname, for example, their maiden name, ‘for all purposes’ - that is, the applicant will not use their married or civil partnership name at all

• a document that shows they are using their new name (for example, a payslip, or a letter from the local council)

• the applicant’s decree absolute or final order showing both names

• a marriage or civil partnership certificate showing both names - if not available, a copy will need to be ordered.

Titles and small changes to forenames

Applicants can:

• Change the spelling of their name slightly - for example, Jane to Jayne

• Change the order of their forenames

• Remove middle names

Those persons should send two documents that show they are using their new name. These can include a:

• Letter from a local council or government department

• Driving licence

• Bank statement

• Baptism or confirmation certificate

Titles that persons can use on their passport

Persons can include:

• Professional titles - for example, doctor, judge, minister of religion, professor, QC, or JP if they are a magistrate.

• Honours or military decorations

Those persons should put the details in the ‘other title’ box of their application and send evidence of their title.

The person’s title will be on the ‘observations’ page of their passport - it will not be part of their name, except if it is a title of nobility, for example, knight, dame or a lord.

Persons can change their name on their passport with one of the following documents:

• A deed poll

• A statutory declaration

• An affidavit

This should be accompanied by both:

• Proof of any previous name changes they have made

• Evidence that they are using their new name, for example, a payslip or a letter from their local council.

Gender change

Persons should send one of the following when applying for a passport:

• A gender recognition certificate

• A new birth or adoption certificate showing their acquired gender

• A letter from their doctor or medical consultant confirming their change of gender is likely to be permanent

If they are sending a letter from their doctor or medical consultant and they are changing their name, they will also need to supply both of the following:

• Evidence of their change of name, such as a deed poll

• Evidence that they are using their new name, for example, a payslip, or a letter from their local council.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com