Ja stands ready to support Bahamas in wake of Dorian – Johnson Smith

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, says Jamaica has pledged its support to the Government and People of The Bahamas as they grapple with the impact of Hurricane Dorian.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with The Bahamas in this time of unprecedented destruction and profound anxiety. Even as the situation unfolds, we are making ourselves available to offer concrete assistance to our brothers and sisters.

“The Prime Minister as Minister of Defence has mobilised the JDF’s Disaster Assistance Response Team, Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie has alerted his teams and this Ministry has also been in touch with the Caribbean Disaster and Emergency Management Agency and other partners so that we may facilitate support as needed,” Johnson Smith said in a statement this afternoon.

She said that Jamaica is deeply concerned for both the people of the Bahamas and the thousands of Jamaicans who live and work in different islands there, especially as two of our three largest populations are resident in Freeport and Abaco.

She said the foreign affairs ministry is in constant communication with Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Nassau, Terrel Butler, who she is providing information on the well-being of persons as it becomes available.

“It is important that people try not to panic or spread panic so that help can be provided where it is most needed. Where possible, therefore, please check information before you share it, and please remember that efforts to locate missing persons are underway, and time must be allowed for the authorities to do their work given that the hurricane conditions have prevented earlier search and rescue teams.”

“Persons are urged to note the emergency bulletins regularly issued by the Bahamian authorities. Also, to try the emergency numbers which have been provided by Bahamian authorities for families seeking information and to possibly locate their loved ones. There is some service disruption, but efforts are being made to restore connections where possible,” Johnson Smith also noted.

The foreign minister informed that in addition to the support which Jamaica will provide to the Bahamas, the country’s Consuls General in New York and Miami are already working to mobilise assistance and emergency supplies to assist families who have been affected.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation so that we may provide support and also to get word on the safety of our people in the affected islands in the Bahamas. Jamaicans who may have access to other reliable and helpful information should feel free to share these with the Ministry.”

