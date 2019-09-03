Paramount Jamaica hosts Sika seminar in MoBay

Leading engineers, architects, and contractors from western Jamaica benefited from a seminar that will bolster the capacity of the industry as a result of their exposure to the latest technologies in the construction sector.

The seminar, which was held last Thursday at the Montego Bay Conference Centre in St James, was organised by the Hugh Graham-led Paramount Jamaica, a publicly traded company in the island that supplies construction materials and application services, chemical products, industrial lubricants, and haulage services.

Sika is an international specialty chemicals company operating out of the United States, and Paramount Jamaica has been its leading distributor in Jamaica for the last eight years.

Vaughn Phang, chief operations officer of Paramount Jamaica, said that the Sika seminars were geared towards raising awareness of proven Sika technologies in the repair and rehabilitation of distressed concrete, as well as advanced waterproofing and anti-corrosion for coastal construction and water-retaining structures.

Response to the industry

“The Sika seminars are our response to an industry which has been demanding technical advice and support on products and long-term solutions,” he said.

Phang noted that Paramount Jamaica had embarked on a journey to increase brand awareness for Sika through a series of seminars that will be conducted in the industry. He said that western Jamaica was selected first as over the years, there has been an increased demand for Sika products. Other seminars are scheduled for Kingston.

“While a physical location is not yet available, we want to ensure that western Jamaica is familiar with our free delivery services that offer maximum access to our products, services, and support,” he said.

“Our goal is to provide support to the construction industry, drawing from a broad portfolio of technologies in order to offer the most innovative solutions within each competency, namely bonding, sealing, reinforcing, and protecting. We are committed to supplying industry players with a brand that they can trust, always fulfilling the highest-quality standards,” he added.

Greg Illig of Sika said that his organisation was happy to be partnering with Paramount Jamaica in hosting the seminars and was looking forward to the next forum in Kingston later this year.