UWI readies support for Bahamas post Hurricane Dorian

The University of the West Indies (The UWI) says it’s readying its tactical support to provide assistance to the Bahamas.

The powerful Hurricane Dorian continues to pummel the north west and central islands of the country.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles expressed, on behalf of The UWI, his deep sadness and concern for the people of The Bahamas and reiterated the University’s commitment to regional colleagues and partners.

Beckles says The UWI Disaster Risk Reduction Centre, established in 2005, will again work closely with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to advise on and support the needs of the Bahamas as necessary.

"The extreme vulnerability of our region is now finally globally recognised as an existential threat caused by climate change and global warming. Once again we have witnessed this truth in the extensive destruction and tragic deaths caused by the growing intensity of hurricanes. As we mourn the human loss in our Bahamas family and lament their massive property destruction, the University urges policy framers to fast track the application of science in building out the region's future resilience," said Beckles.

Jeremy Collymore, Resilience Consultant/Advisor in the Office of the Vice-Chancellor, acknowledged the immediate need for emergency assistance.

He noted that UWI’s recently endorsed Operations Plan for interfacing with the Regional Response Mechanism will inform its internal coordination and external support to the impacted state.

The UWI says its engineering experts are available to participate in the Rapid Needs Assessment Team and that a team of pyscho-social professionals is also on standby.

“The University of the West Indies”, Collymore added, “is committed to championing the proposition of a Resilient Caribbean State and, while sharing its services, will further identify lessons to inform our teaching and research towards this end.”

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.