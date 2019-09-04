Bahamas hurricane death toll now at 20, could be 'significantly' more - gov't

The Health Minister of The Bahamas Dr Duane Sands has reported that the death toll from Hurricane Dorian has increased to 20.

And Sands says it could worsen as house to house search and rescue operations continue.

"I am afraid that based on the severity of the problem in both Abaco and Grand Bahama, is it quite likely that the death toll will be significantly higher than what has been reported already," Sands said.

In the meantime, several people continue to receive medical treatment for injuries received during the passage of the hurricane.

The Category Five storm hit the island on Sunday drenching houses and leaving some under several feet of water up to 24 hours later.

Prime Minister Hubert Minnis toured Grand Bahama, the northernmost island of The Bahamas, today.

He is expected to address the nation in a press conference Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

Jamaica's Honorary Consul, Terrel Butler has said the Consulate is currently trying to locate all Jamaicans on the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco but has not heard any news from Abaco since the passage of the hurricane.

“We formed a WhatsApp group to locate persons on both islands because the regular lines are having some challenges. The WhatsApp group is used to communicate with each other and to post the names of persons who we are looking for and those that have been found,” Butler said.

