Businessman: St James SOE reduced to a ‘joke’

Western Bureau:

The ongoing state of emergency (SOE) is losing its popularity as St James residents are openly expressing frustration with its failure to curb the wanton lawlessness with more than 90 persons killed since the start of the year.

“I am more than frustrated with what is happening, especially since we have surrendered so many of our rights to give the security forces [the chance] to operate freely,” a businessman told The Gleaner yesterday. “With all the assets at their disposal, I believe a well-trained security force should be producing better results.”

The city of Montego Bay was thrown into near panic mode last Saturday morning when gangsters abducted businessman Andrew Chin and took him to his home, which they searched, before taking him to his business place, where they stole the contents of his vault and his licensed firearm before murdering him.

“We expected the SOE to reduce murders, but it is not doing so … . Last year, we had 103 murders, and now we’re just at September and we already have 90. This is more than a joke,” added the businessman. “With all the talk about the SOE, I wasn’t expecting more than 20 murders at most.”

In reacting to criticism about the ineffectiveness of the SOE in St James, National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said based on the way some murders are carried out, the SOE is powerless to stop them.

Chang, the member of parliament for North West St James, was a strong advocate for the April 30-imposed SOE, which also blankets Westmoreland and Hanover.

While declaring her support for the SOE, Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Janet Silvera said the business community would love to see the security measure tweaked to boost its effectiveness.

“We are not of the opinion that the security forces are not trying to reduce crime in St James, but the possibility exists that there is a need for more meaningful consultations and more synchronisation of the army and the police [in their operations],” Silvera said.

Superintendent Vernon Ellis, who unveiled a five-pronged plan at the start of the year to rein in lawlessness in the parish, said his team remains committed to the fight.

“We remain quite focused and we will not allow ourselves to be distracted,” said Ellis, who has been spearheading social intervention programmes in communities such as the once-volatile Salt Spring. “We are urging residents to give us their support as we seek to make the parish safe for all residents.”

