Former MP Laurie Broderick has died

Former Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern Lawrence ‘Laurie’ Broderick has died.

Broderick, who was also an attorney, died earlier today.

In the 2007 general election Broderick delivered a shocking 227-vote win over the People's National Party's Horace Dalley to take the seat for the Jamaica Labour Party for the first time in 18 years.

But in the 2011 general election, Dalley, who had previously served unbroken from 1989, returned to beat Broderick by 1,705 votes.

And by 2016, Broderick declared that he was joining the PNP and would be part of Dalley's campaign team.

According to him, Portia Simpson Miller deserved a second chance as Prime Minister.

In a statement this afternoon, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said Broderick made good contributions as Member of Parliament and to the wider political leadership.

"Indeed, Jamaica has lost another great public servant who made a significant contribution to our country," Holness said.

He was the son of Dr Percival Broderick, the former Clarendon North East MP and later, Senator.

