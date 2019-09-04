Gov't reignites hope new Port Maria fire station coming soon

The construction of a new fire station in Port Maria, St Mary, could soon get under way, Minister without Portfolio Karl Samuda has sought to assure.

Samuda, the minister with responsibility for education, youth and Information, reported this morning at a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House that the Cabinet has approved the award of the building contract valued at $217 million to Marshall Construction Company Limited.

He said the works will include the construction of three single-storey structures to house firefighting equipment, engine bays, dormitories and administrative and training facilities.

No definite timeline was given for the construction of the facility.

However, the minister indicated that the project should take less than a year.

The Port Maria station was abandoned in 2011 because it became too dilapidated, forcing the government to lease private buildings to accommodate the station.

This the third time a construction announcement is being made.

In February 2016, just before the general election, Local Government Minister Noel Arscott announced that construction of a new fire station would begin shortly at a cost of US$1 million.

Month's later in November, the new Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, made a similar pronouncement.

It is not clear what caused the delay.

