Marigold Harding, 10 others reappointed to Edna Manley board

Marigold Harding has been reappointed chairperson of the board of the scandal-hit Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts in St Andrew.

Harding along with 10 former board members have been reappointed with immediate effect and will serve for a period of three years ending on August 25, 2022.

Four new members have been appointed – Winston McKain, Dorraine Reid, Colleen Douglas and student Kachine Martin.

The appointments come just over a week after the Edna Manley scandal took on renewed attention with the decision to suspend the principal, Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse Johnson.

As principal, DeGrasse Johnson also sits on the board as an ex-officio member.

Her suspension coincides with the controversy over her handling of reports of sexual harassment involving a senior lecturer.

In a Sunday Gleaner exposé in May, it was alleged that after repeated complaints by female students about the unwanted advances of a senior male lecturer, school administrators failed to take appropriate action.

The accused lecturer had been accused of targeting several female students, as well as an American professor who was in Jamaican on a work permit.​

Reappointed board members

1. Marigold Harding (chair)

2. Donahue Martin (vice-chair)

3. Dr L'Antoinette Stines

4. Dr Tamika Benjamin

5. Professor Sylvia ​Kouwenberg

6. Alison Dixon-Stone

7. Jo-Anne Archibald

8. Emprezz Golding

9. Winston Ewart

10. Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse Johnson

New board members

11. Winston McKain

12. Kachine Martin (Student)

13. Colleen Douglas

14, Dorraine Reid

Board members not reappointed

1. Sheryn Hylton-Parker ​

2. Ewan Simpson

3. Dr Keino Senior

4. Horace Springs

5. Shemar Bruce (Student)

*Hylton Parker resigned as vice-chairman of the previous board hours before it voted to suspend the headmaster.

