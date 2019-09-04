Talkback Tuesday | Bahamians react to Dorian’s fury on social media

#HurricaneDorian beating up my Freeport, Bahamas. The wind and rain is nothing we have ever seen before! Cars, homes total loss. – @mvp242

“The road ahead to restoring and rebuilding our communities after Dorian, both short-term relief and sustainable relief in these islands is a great undertaking and we need your support to accomplish this. Victims need food, water and other essential supplies to survive during this time. We need building materials and gas for the planes and boats that are transporting supplies to the islands, in order to help put their lives back together. We cannot do any of this without monetary funds to support our efforts. The money we receive will go directly to purchasing these essential supplies and we will provide our donors with financial statements to account for every dollar donated. Donors will be able to see with all transparency that their money is being used to get our Northern Island communities what they need. – @fathomlesslife

The immediate good news is that there was no loss of life to our guests and staff that remained at the resort during the hurricane! – @abacobeachresort

I live on an island of the Bahamas just south of the ones devastated by Dorian. The islands most affected were Freeport, Abaco and Grand Bahama. The situation there is dire, and residents are in need of your help. – @2k.test

We are still looking for updates for the following people: Emmit Archer (my dad), Brittany Archer (my sister) and Joshua Archer (my brother). If you have seen them, have an update, please DM me ASAP. Joshua is in Grand Bahama (Freeport) and Brittany and my Dad in Abaco (Marsh Harbour). – @ashlea_annya

“That’s my kitchen window that water is hitting, and that has to be a minimum of about 20 feet above the ground,” says Bahamas Minister of Agriculture Michael Pintard as he films waves hitting the windows at his home in Grand Bahama.

By the Grace of GOD my home in Seabreeze on the canal was not flooded. Glory to God #Dorian #TheBahamas – @Lady_McD