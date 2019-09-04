Thalia Lyn second woman to be inducted in PSOJ Hall of Fame

Island Grill founder and CEO Thalia Lyn will be the 2019 inductee in the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ's) Hall of Fame.

Lyn is the 27th business leader and second woman to be inducted.

In announcing her induction, the PSOJ described Lyn as a savvy businesswoman and a visionary.

She created the indigenous Island Grill chain in 1991 and today, the restaurant has 19 locations in Jamaica and Barbados, delivering quick-service food of Jamaican ingredients.

Lyn will be presented at the PSOJ's Hall of Fame Banquet at the Jamaica on October 29.

Here are five things about Thalia Lyn:

1. Her contribution to nation building goes beyond her innovation in the quick service restaurant industry as she sits on several boards and committees.

2. Lyn is currently the chairperson for the NCB Foundation and a director of the NCB Financial Group.

3. She is an activist for gender equality and the less fortunate and is credited with procuring immeasurable support for Jamaica, particularly the Mustard Seed Communities.

4. Lyn a past student of Immaculate Conception High School has been married for 52 years. She is a mother of two and a grandmother of four.

5. Thalia Lyn has over 40 years’ experience in the private sector and serves as the Honorary Consul General for Jamaica, Kingdom of Thailand, promoting trade between the two countries.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.