Denbigh High School celebrates 50 years

Pride engulfed Jackson Street in Denbigh, Clarendon, on Sunday as Denbigh High School commemorated the start of its 50th anniversary celebrations with a church service.

Celebrating the institution’s golden anniversary, principal Janice Julal said the milestone is significant to the history of the school, as this served as a demonstration of commitment, perseverance and resilience.

“It means the school would have overcome all the challenges of the years and galvanised the support of students, parents, staff – past and present – as well as the community in order to achieve this milestone,” Julal said.

Beaming with pride, the principal said, “Over the last five decades, not only have we expanded physically, but we have assumed our place in society as an intellectual leader [and] a shaper of Jamaican identity.”

Since its inception in 1969, the institution has seen the leadership of five principals, four of whom were among the guests. Joan Wint, who served in the capacity of principal from 1985 to 2008, lauded her fellow past principals and Julal, noting that the legacy of Denbigh High is a result of the succession of visionary leaders.

Julal noted that Denbigh High School is built on the concepts of a collective commitment and an inherent belief in partnership. Such collectiveness is evident in the compilation of the school’s mass choir of 50 singers – 15 current students, 15 past students, 10 teachers and 10 parents. “The significance of our 50th is much bigger that any one of us individually; it is about our collective commitment.”

Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon Mike Henry noted that he was proud of the institution’s successes, adding that, “I bask in the glory of Denbigh High School”.

The ceremony witnessed the planting of a lignum vitae tree, which Julal said is symbolic of the institution’s past and of future growth. “It will be replanted on the grounds of the school as a living representation of our 50th year.”