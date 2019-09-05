Gas prices up $0.78, diesel up $1.26

Gas prices have gone up by $0.78 effective today.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $128.98 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $131.81.

Automotive diesel oil has moved up by $1.26 per litre to sell for $133.55.

The price of Kerosene has gone up by $0.84 to sell for $112.49.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has been increased by $0.50 to sell for $40.13, while butane has gone up by $1.83 to sell for $43.98 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

