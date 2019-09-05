Gov't to fund 47 additional UWI med students

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

An additional 47 Jamaicans are to receive government sponsorship to study medicine at the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Karl Samuda, Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, made the announcement this afternoon at a press conference held at the university’s campus in St Andrew.

Under the current sponsorship scheme, the government funds 80 per cent of the tuition for 55 students in each cohort of the five-year Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery programme.

Samuda disclosed that a total of US$1.316 million has been allocated to fund the additional students.

He pointed out that some students will receive full funding based on their level of need.

Samuda informed that students already in the medical programme who demonstrate need will also receive some assistance from the government.

Beneficiaries will have to work in Jamaica for five years after completing their course of study.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.