IDB moves to help Bahamas post-Dorian, Turner Jones expresses thanks

Jerome Reynolds, Assistant Editor-Online

Therese Turner Jones, general manager of the Caribbean Country Department and country representative for Jamaica at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), says that the multilateral agency has stepped forward to help the Bahamas following the passage of Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian has displaced hundreds and has resulted in the deaths of at least 20 persons.

It slammed into the islands as a Category Five hurricane late Sunday, bringing torrential downpours and destructive gusts that wreaked havoc for several hours.

It moved away yesterday a much weaker system.

Grand Bahama and Abaco, which have a combined population of approximately 60,000 people, were heavily affected.

Speaking with The Gleaner, Turner-Jones said that the IDB was working with local Bahamian authorities on assessing the damage, noting that the response would be influenced by that assessment.

Noting that the IDB has several financial assistance windows, she said that one such facility is grant funding for humanitarian aid, which can be made available immediately.

She further disclosed that the Bahamas has an IDB-approved contingency credit line valued at approximately US$100 million, or two per cent of gross domestic product, “exactly for this purpose so, in the event of a disaster, it triggers the drawdown of the credit line.”

She says that she did not foresee Dorian throwing off the IDB’s projects in the Bahamas, acknowledging that the government would understandably be focusing on recovery at this time.

According to the IDB country representative, over the last five years, the bank has given increased focus to climate change and its impact on small-island states like those in the region.

And that is why, she said, the IDB has been preparing countries to put financial and other safety nets in place.

“The bank has been preparing Caribbean countries for a long time for these kinds of events because we know what’s been happening with climate change.

“Unfortunately, this is the new normal for the Caribbean. We have to be prepared because these events are going to occur,” Turner-Jones said.

She added: “This is where a good, solid fiscal foundation helps because in the event something like this happens, even as one is never fully prepared … this is the worst kind of external shock a country can have. If your fiscal position is in good condition… you don’t have to panic.”

She encouraged regional leaders to get on board with climate-change adaptation and resilience mechanisms, pointing out that climate change is becoming a feature of everyday life.

“The message is, we believe that officials and people in authority need to pay attention to that because it’s going to happen, they’re getting worse, and God forbid it's Jamaica in a year or two or any other country in the region. That’s just horrible,” she said.

Turner-Jones, who is Bahamian, said that the powerful storm was “extremely stressful” and traumatising for her countrymen, including some members of her family and friends.

She said that it was a “scary” experience for family members, especially those who live on Grand Bahama.

She expressed relief that most of the country was spared a hard blow.

Turner-Jones said she has been inundated with an outpouring of support and well-wishes, for which she is grateful.

“Like everything in life, human beings are extremely resilient. We bounce back because tomorrow is another day, so we will pick ourselves up and continue and move on. And I think the Bahamas will move on. The people are extremely hard-working and resilient, and they want to see their country recover quickly, so I believe everybody will put their hands on deck and help to make it happen,” she said.

Turner-Jones also expressed thanks to Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his regional colleagues for coming forward to the aid of the Bahamas.

Arguing that climate change is becoming a feature of everyday life, Turner-Jones encouraged persons to take it seriously and remain prepared.

Click here When it hits home to read a blog post written by Turner-Jones on Hurricane Dorian.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.