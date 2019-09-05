Jamaica developing visa policy and action plan

Jamaica is to develop a Visa Policy and Action Plan in a bid to streamline the governance and regulatory framework for the issuance of visas.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, said this follows Cabinet’s approval for the policy and action plan.

Details were provided by Samuda during Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew

Samuda said the policy is expected to result in improved traveller experience and relieve the administrative burden on Missions that currently issue visas.

“It will also allow for more flexibility such as changes to visa requirements, reduced documentation, standardised cost and limited personal appearance at Overseas Missions and Honorary Consuls,” he said.

