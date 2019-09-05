Large vehicle operators urged to desist from using Paradise Bridge in Westmoreland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging operators of trucks, trailers and other large units to desist from using the Paradise Bridge detour road in Westmoreland.

The NWA explains that in July, motorists travelling along the Ferris Cross to Dunbars River road in the parish were detoured onto a temporary road at the location of the Paradise Bridge, which it says is now being reconstructed.

The agency noted that the road is restricted to small units.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says that despite instructions and signs advising against the use of the roadway by operators of large units, many are not complying with these instructions.

Ricketts explains that the detour road cannot facilitate large vehicles and motorists who continue to defy the warnings are compromising the structure and putting their lives at risk.

She says that as part of works to replace the Paradise Bridge, which was severely compromised, the original bridge was demolished to facilitate the construction of the new structure, which will be equipped with retaining walls and sidewalks.

Additionally, the approach roads will be reinstated with asphaltic concrete overlay.

Operators of larger units are advised to use the alternative routes through Sweet River and Petersfield.

The NWA says the construction works, valued at approximately $48 million, is expected to be completed by January next year.

