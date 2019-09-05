Manchester custos calls for support to fix Jamaica’s problems

NEWLY INSTALLED Custos of Manchester Garfield Green has announced plans to continue to fight the maladies that threaten the development of the nation.

Green, who has spent a considerable number of years serving the business community as an entrepreneur in the field of engineering and immediate past president of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, among other roles, expressed that his commitment to change will require the support of the people.

“No one person can solve the challenges Jamaica faces. The country’s success and prosperity depends on all of us. We will work together, step by step, to find new solutions to the problems. It is the little effort in each of us that will impact others,” Green said during an installation ceremony at the Northern Caribbean University’s gynatorium recently.

Green said there are many things that seem impossible, but are quite possible. “I see the building of this parish as an achievable task. Together we can accomplish much in service to our nation. Anyone can serve, all we need is a good heart full of grace. We have the moral obligation to serve and protect our citizens. It is my belief that every citizen is entitled to equal justice and dignity,” Green told the gathering.

He added: “I am a firm believer in Jamaica and our people. Together, let us embrace and work through our challenges and inspire renewed faith in our people, let us give hope to every community, and hope for a brighter future and move forward.”

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen, in his address, encouraged all stakeholders to continue to foster a culture of collaboration for the greater good.

“He (Green) knows the parish very well, and the parish also knows him. I am confident that the custos will do good work for the parish. We must keep united and strong as we enter the 58th year of nationhood, let us continue to do the best and be the best,” Sir Patrick said.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture, Fisheries Audley Shaw, who represented Prime Minister Andrew Holness, said the crime and violence rocking the nation is a serious problem.

He said those in the country who have no care for law and order and continue to kill our citizens, including infants and children, must feel the hands of the law.

The minister maintained that law-abiding citizens should do whatever is possible to reverse the tide of crime and violence by working with those in authority and empowering and strengthening communities.