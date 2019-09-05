New water regulation measures for Portmore

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that based on the decline in water supply inflows to Portmore in St Catherine, it has been necessary to implement a water supply regulation until further notice.

The NWC says there is presently a shortfall due to the existing demand in Portmore and the serious water shortage in the Kingston and St Andrew Metropolitan area.

The agency says these interim measures took effect last evening on Wednesday, September 4, and are being implemented to provide a more consistent supply on a scheduled basis to communities across the municipality that are now experiencing fluctuating water supply and reduced pressures.

Affected areas: West Cumberland, Greater Portmore to Include: Daytona, Monza, Silverstone, Portmore Pines, 1 North, 2 North, and 3 North 2 East to 7 East and 2 West to 8 West.

Serviced times: nightly - 6:00 p.m to midnight.

Affected areas: Hellshire communities to include Johnson Hill, Upper Fort, Canon Ridge, Edgehill, Sandhills, Cave Hill and surroundings.

Serviced times: daily - 4:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m

Portmore residents are being encouraged to observe the new service times and to store water for use during the periods of outage.

The NWC is also assuring Portmore residents normal supply times will be restored once the operating conditions are favourable to do so.

Meanwhile, the state-owned utility company is reporting that work is now ongoing to rehabilitate the Goshen Pen facility which will improve the volume of water supply being conveyed into Portmore.

It explains that the plant was vandalised several months ago and is now undergoing significant work to restore operations.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.