Norman Manley Law School to honour Justice Dennis Morrison, Keith Sobion

Two mock-trial courtrooms at the Norman Manley Law School (NMLS) are to be named in honour of late former Principal, Keith Stanford Sobion and President of the Court of Appeal, Justice C. Dennis Morrison.

The initiative is part of the 45th anniversary celebration of the law school and Legal Aid Clinic located on the Mona campus of the University of the West Indies.

Principal of the law school, Carol Aina, told JIS News that the tribute is in recognition of the stellar contributions of the legal luminaries to the institution and the profession across the region.

She noted that Sobion was the first Caribbean-trained lawyer to become Principal of the law school.

“He was passionate about advocacy and, to some extent, developed the course which allows for the mock-trial programme,” she said.

Aina said that Justice Morrison “has been very involved in the law school”.

“He was among the first graduates of the Caribbean legal education system and has excelled and proved the system a worthy one. He is also the Chairman of the Council of Legal Education,” she added.

The dedication ceremony will be held during the annual Dr Lloyd Barnett Distinguished Lecture at the Norman Manley Legal Aid Clinic today, starting at 5:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Aina noted that the Legal Aid Clinic at the NMLS has served the dual function of providing experiential training for law students and assisting indigent citizens who may need legal representation.

“We did a recent client satisfaction survey to find out how our clients feel about the service that the NMLS Legal Aid Clinic offers and 93 per cent of respondents were very satisfied with the work the clinic did on their behalf. Over 90 per cent of the respondents said that they would recommend the clinic,” Aina shared.

She said that the clinic takes pride in aiding the Ministry of Justice in carrying out its mandate of providing justice for Jamaicans.

