Scotiabank donates US$100,000 to hurricane-hit Bahamas

Scotiabank has donated US$100,000 to the Red Cross in support of rescue and relief efforts in the hurricane-hit Bahamas.

The Canadian-headquartered bank also has outfits in The Bahamas.

President and CEO Brian Porter says Hurricane Dorian has severely impacted staff and customers.

"The scale of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian is deeply troubling," Porter is quoted as saying in a release issued by Scotiabank.

He said over the coming days and throughout the rebuilding efforts, Scotiabank will stand by its employees, customers and communities in the affected region.

“Our immediate focus is on ensuring the safety of our employees. We are continuing to assess the impact on our business operations and we are making arrangements to resume critical services as soon as possible,” said Porter.

Red Cross Societies are mobilising volunteers to reach the impacted communities.

So far, 20 people have been confirmed dead in the hardest hit regions of Abaco and Grand Bahama and Health Minister Dr Duane Sands says it is likely that the death toll will be “significantly” higher as search and rescue operations continue.

