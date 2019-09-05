Why the Clarendon SOE is just now being declared

For months, there have been calls for a State of Public Emergency in the central Jamaica police division of Clarendon to help stem murders and shootings there.

In 2017, there were 171 murders in Clarendon, last year, there were 133, and this morning, Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson reported that since January, there have been 100.

The 100 murders in Clarendon make the parish the second bloodiest police division behind St Andrew South.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, after announcing the security measure, said it has taken this long to impose the State of Emergency in the central Jamaica parish because it could not be done before the necessary resources were in place.

These include increasing the capacity of the security forces and accommodation for potential detainees.

“We don’t declare the State of Emergency in an arbitrary way,” Holness said.

Holness responding to a question said the government is concerned about stretching the resources of the security forces but notes that sometimes in management one does not know the true limits until they are stretched.

At the same time, the prime minister said he is concerned about stretching the resources of the security forces but he is confident that the members will be able to deliver.

“In management, sometimes you do not recognise that you don’t know your true limit until you have tested it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anderson said the State of Public Emergency in St Catherine North has contributed to a 14 per cent reduction in murders there since the start of the year.

Since January, 66 people have been killed in the police division.

However, in St Catherine South, there have been 91 murders, a 50 per cent increase.

“The fear that is associated with this level of violence has undermined the daily lives of the residents,” Anderson said.

