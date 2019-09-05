Wine it Down ‘Back to Basics’

Food, glorious food and an assortment of refreshing, crisp wines created a sensational setting for excited guests recently, during Back to Basics, a highly anticipated wine-pairing event.

Held in the cool environs of Godfrey Lands, Mandeville, the occasion was hosted by Cutting Edge Gourmet’s principal, Débè-Ann Lange-Chen, and CPJ Wine brand manager, Ohran Cato. The six-course pairing comprising famous international breakfasts and alcoholic drinks made of fermented fruits has left a palate-pleasing seal on the tongues of those lucky enough to have participated in the thrill of the moment.

With the accompaniment of melodious sounds floating from acoustic guitars, the unforgettable experience started with a bang. Pumpkin fritters from US midwest and Seahna, a bajie and split pea patti stuffed with a curry mango and tamarind dip from Trinidad, and washed down with Morning Mule, a Finland vodka cocktail, set the flavour tone for what was to be expected at the brunch.

The real business

Then it was time to get down to the real business of the day. First up was fruit melange with bagel topped off with cream cheese from the aloha paradise, Hawaii. This was paired with a glass of Kendal Jackson Pinot Grigio, with a refreshing acidity that made it the perfect combination.

Next up was a South American, Middle Eastern, and Mediterranean combination. A katzutz salad from Israel with a seafood ceviche from Peru was served with Batasiolo Gavi Di Gavi that boasted a sophisticated taste of Italian Cortese grapes. Looking forward to what was to come next, the fortunate guests eagerly dug into the delicious delight.

Soon the scintillating aroma of the Venezuelan arepa, a fritter made of white precooked cornmeal split and stuffed with ham and white cheese, teased anxious tasters. Served as a finger food, the sandwich, along with Trini Doubles, was the third course served. Louis Latour Beaujolais Villages was served with these. It was an excellent choice to complement the different flavour profiles.

An orange mint sorbet followed to prepare everyone for Costa Rica’s most famous breakfast, gallo pinto black beans and rice. Normally served with fried cheese and scrambled eggs, Chef Lange-Chen opted for something different – broiled tenderloin and heavy cream scrambled eggs with a velvety texture, to mark the special occasion. All cheered in exuberance as the rice and black beans was a unique flavour with a Lizano sauce blended immaculately with a glass of Batasiolo Barbera D’asti. The Italian red wine had a smooth finish highlighting bright plum and raspberry flavours.

Ending on a high, churros from Spain, a warm treat covered in chocolate sauce, was just right to finish the proceedings with a Mouton Cadet Blanc. Made from white grapes varieties, it was crisp, clean and dry.