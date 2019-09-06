31 Jamaicans in Abaco, Bahamas awaiting evacuation

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, is reporting that a group of 31 Jamaicans are currently awaiting evacuation from the island of Abaco in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

Abaco and Grand Bahama were hit hard by the powerful storm.

Johnson Smith said that this positive news was among several stories of hope received between yesterday and today.

“We continue to communicate with our Honorary Consul in Nassau, Terrel Butler, and can confirm that in addition to 12 Jamaican construction workers evacuated from Grand Cay by their employer before the storm. A further 31 Jamaicans are expected to be evacuated from Abaco today, while others are in the process of being confirmed. In addition, two Jamaican ladies, one of whom is a teacher, who were feared missing have been found safe and reunited with their families,” she disclosed in a statement this morning.

She continued, “Even as we try to process the overwhelming stories of loss, we give thanks for positive news, as efforts continue to locate and connect families.”

Johnson Smith stated that the Ministry is making every effort to help Jamaicans connect with family members who may have been displaced by Hurricane Dorian.

“To date, we have had no report of any loss of life among Jamaicans in The Bahamas as a result of the hurricane. We, however, recognise that there were significant Jamaican populations in Grand Bahama and Abaco and are therefore prayerful about any further announcements in this regard.”

How to get help

Jamaicans who have been unable to make contact with their family members living in the Bahamas, especially Grand Bahama and Abaco, may call Jamaica’s Consular Affairs Department at 876-926-4220-9 extension 3346 and leave their contact information so that the Ministry may check on the well-being of their loved ones as that information becomes available.

