EU mobilising €500,000 in emergency funding for Bahamas

The European Union says it is mobilising an initial €500,000 in immediate emergency funding to assist those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The EU says the funding will address urgent needs such as shelter, water, hygiene and food.

“Hurricane Dorian has left a large trail of destruction with many casualties and leaving homes in ruins. We will do all we can to help, getting aid in to the people on the ground. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy and with the Bahamian authorities and brave first responders on the scene. The EU stands ready to provide further assistance,”said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management.

The EU says its 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with the authorities of the Bahamas to monitor the situation and channel further assistance.

In addition, the Commission has deployed a humanitarian expert to conduct a rapid needs assessment and the EU's emergency copernicus satellite service is currently providing maps of the area.

