Hendrickson honoured by US House of Representatives

Kevin Hendrickson, chairman of the Courtleigh Group of Companies, has been honoured with a proclamation from the United States House of Representatives.

Signed by Yvette D. Clarke, member of Congress representing the Ninth Congressional District of New York, the proclamation recognised Hendrickson “as a courageous, resilient, intelligent, and loving community leader and as a valued member of the community who dedicated his time to ensuring the betterment of his employees and customers”.

The proclamation, presented in Kingston on August 22, by Ambassador Richard Bernal, pro-vice-chancellor, global affairs, The University of the West Indies (The UWI), noted Hendrickson’s membership on several boards, including the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, and his role as deputy chair of the Tourism Linkages Council and declared him “a gifted advocate for the community”. It proclaimed, too, that as “a true believer in focusing on both the individual and the community, Hendrickson works tirelessly with numerous charitable organisations, such as the Mustard Seed Communities, Missionaries of the Poor, Jamaica Cancer Society, the Salvation Army, and Food for the Poor”.

Hendrickson has led a distinguished career as the owner and chairman of the Courtleigh Group of Companies, which includes Courtleigh Hotel and Suites, The Jamaica Pegasus, Knutsford Court Hotel, Courtleigh Corporate Centre, Holiday Inn Resort, and Montego Bay and Baking Enterprise Limited.

He has received several awards, including the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Business Leadership, presented by the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies, this year.