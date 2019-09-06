Park Lane, 100 Lane and Red Hills Road in St Andrew under curfew

The police have imposed a curfew in sections of the Park Lane, 100 Lane and Red Hills Road in St Andrew.

The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 05 and will remain in effect until 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 07.

The boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North – From the intersection with Red Hills Road and Pennant Terrace to the intersection of Pennant Drive and Pennant Terrace.

East – Along Pennant Drive from the intersection with Pennant Terrace to the intersection with Whitehall Avenue

South – Along Whitehall Avenue from the intersection with Pennant Drive to the intersection with Red Hills Road.

West – Along Red Hills Road from the intersection with Whitehall Avenue to the intersection with Pennant Terrace.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the security measure are required to remain within their premises unless authorised in writing by the ground commander.

