Patron engagement key to PAN experience

The annual staging of PAN, hosted by CB Foods, has become an opportunity to celebrate the talent of Jamaica’s PAN chicken vendors while searching for the next top PAN man or woman, but the event is also one for families wishing to have a fun-filled day participating in the many activities.

Patron engagement is a key element to the offerings. At the recent staging of PAN 2019 Regional 1 at Folly Oval in Portland. The partnership which includes the National Baking Company, JN Group (JNSBL, JN Bank and JN Money), Tru-Juice, Sparkling Cran WATA, Red Stripe, Monster Milk, Miracle Tomato Ketchup, Nupak Foil, and Walkerswood, all hosted activities both on and off the stage.

“PAN is a fun and delicious experience for the whole family, just like our Tru-Juice brand. Our juices are perfect for families to enjoy together, and we have a variety of sizes, flavours and packaging suitable for all on any occasion. The Tru-Juice Activity Zone at Regional 1 in Portland, really showcased a ‘Tru’ family spirit. It was wonderful to see families participating in the activities together and cheering each other on to win some of our great prizes, all while enjoying Tru-Juice,” said Lauren Mahfood, brand manager Tru-Juice.

Lucky Female

Sparkling CranWATA, also from Wisynco, is on board this year. Patrons made purchases at the bar to win a 60-inch flat-screen television. A lucky female from Portland walked away the winner.

Nupak Foil tested the strength of its product with a couples-only activity on stage. Host Miss Kitty had them ‘foil-ing’ in love as they danced closely to win gift baskets and other prizes.

Walkerswood gifted all regional winners with a basket filled with a special selection of their products, while inside the booth, product deals and samples were offered to patrons.

The JN Group’s booth was a hit as patrons tested their domino skills, while others opted to gather information about loans or signed up for the JN Money Card.

“The Jamaica National Group is dedicated to the economic and social development of Jamaica and Jamaicans. Therefore, we partnered with CB Foods because we saw PAN 2019 as one of the ways in which we could connect with our fellow Jamaicans and promote entrepreneurship in a sector, which reaches deeply into many communities and has impacted many lives. We have been pleased that so many of the patrons took the opportunity to access our loan, investment, remittance, and other financial services at the venue. The competition has maintained its high standards over the years and we look forward to maintaining this partnership for the upcoming regional 2 and the Grand Finals,” said Sanya Wallace, senior manager – strategic planning and marketing at JN Money Services Limited.

National Baking Company, through its National brand of products, offered patrons bundled deals on its offerings and engaged patrons with giveaways inside its booth. One of the company’s onstage activity was the test of strength between three men to see who could hold a tray of National Hardo Bread the longest while squatting.

Natural Partnership

“The partnership with PAN 2019 is a natural one for us. In fact, there are only a few things that go hand in hand so easily and seamlessly, which is PAN chicken and hardo bread. Regional 1 has allowed us to connect with our consumers, providing valuable insight on their preferences and the innovative ways in which they pair, prepare and indulge in our products. It goes without saying that our Giant Hardo Bread comes alive with pan chicken and we are excited and looking forward to Regional 2 in St Elizabeth,” said Omega Harris, brand manager for bread.

The Monster Milk Kiddies Village continues to be a hit with the young ones, providing various rides and activities. There were on stage activities where children had to blindly identify a particular flavor of Monster Milk to win prizes.

Miracle Tomato Ketchup, the official ketchup of PAN 2019, had sampling inside their booth, gave away many baskets for on-stage activities and hosted the popular Miracle Sauce Competition.

One way to cool down in the hot sun at PAN is by drinking an ice-cold Red Stripe beer. Several patrons responsibly enjoyed the various bucket deals that were available.

All PAN partners are committed to providing the great energy and fun activities at the remaining PAN 2019 events, including Regional 2 in St Elizabeth on Saturday, September 28, and at the Grand Final at Grizzly’s Plantation in St Ann on Sunday, October 27.