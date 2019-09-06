Thirty scholars awarded by Guardsman Foundation

The Guardsman Foundation recently awarded 30 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) scholarships, valued at $900,000, to children from its security group.

The children of parents who are employed to Guardsman Limited and Marksman Limited, were fêted at the Guardsman Group headquarters, St Andrew and were initially given scholarships valued at over $450,000.

The happiness was transformed into afternoon glee, however, when Guardsman Group Executive Chairman Kenny Benjamin ­doubled each student’s allotment.

“Everyone who received recognition today should know that this is just the start of your life. You have reached the PEP level and aced it, don’t stop here. To the parents, I want to thank you for your support of these children, and congratulations on their success,” Benjamin said.

David Whitaker, managing director of Guardsman Limited, shared his experience with the security contractors and staff members, as his child also sat the PEP ­examinations. He urged the ­scholars to show the same energy that garnered primary-level success.

In his address, Nicholas Benjamin, managing director of Marksman Limited, told the students that they are future leaders.

BE BALANCED

“You are going to hear about how your parents feel, but most importantly, you must be proud of yourselves. It is also important to have fun while in high school, find some balance,” Benjamin said.

Janet Forbes, grandmother of scholarship recipient Morgann-Lei Ferguson, was doubly elated as Ferguson was announced the top scholar of the 30 students. Forbes, who works as a duty officer at the Guardsman Command Centre, spotted the notice on the human resources bulletin board and felt her granddaughter was a right fit for the scholarship.

The 32-year veteran of the Guardsman Group said she was elated at the news that Morgann-Lei also claimed top spot. For Erica Johnson, her son Ascear Johnson has consistently shown his ­academic prowess.

“He is an avid reader, always tries to put his best foot forward ­academically ... so we are very proud of where he is today,” said the Marksman Limited loss ­prevention manager of two and a half years.

“We are very grateful for the scholarship, as not many ­companies do this. It is good to know that when you give of ­yourself to your company, they can give back to your child,” Johnson said.