Traffic congestion at Half Way Tree, Oxford road intersection

The police are advising motorists to avoid the intersection of Half Way Tree Road and Oxford Road because of damaged power lines in the area.

Earlier, the police informed that a truck overturned along the roadway resulting in congestion.

They says the National Work Agency is currently making repairs and the public will be updated once repairs are concluded.

