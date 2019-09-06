UN body ready to support The Bahamas to recover from Dorian

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has deployed staff to support the National Emergency Management Agency and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency as they move to assist the people and government of The Bahamas, who are recovering from the devastating impact of the strongest hurricane to hit the country.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category five storm, made landfall in The Bahamas on Sunday as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record – maximum sustained winds reached 185mph, with some gusts of up to 220mph.

PROMPT RECOVERY

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the impact on people in the Bahamas. We will work to support their prompt recovery and strengthen their livelihoods and resilience,” said UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean Luis Felipe López Calva.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Abaco and Grand Bahamas, which are experiencing massive flooding, damaged roofing and downed power lines, are the most affected areas.Dorian is the fourth named storm of the 2019 hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.