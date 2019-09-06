UTech to honour nation builders

Four nation-builders renowned for their achievements in sports administration, science and technology, architecture and the law are scheduled to receive honorary degrees from the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, in recognition of their myriad national and international contributions at the University’s graduation ceremonies to be held November 2 and 3, this year, at the Papine Campus, St. Andrew.

The University of Technology, Jamaica will confer honorary degrees on Noel DaCosta, renowned chemical engineer and on legal luminary Professor the Oswald Harding, on November 2 and on award-winning architect Gordon Gill and netball stalwart Molly Rhone on November 3, 2019.

President of UTech, Professor Stephen Vasciannie, notes that “the University is proud to honour formally these four outstanding nation builders who have achieved local and international distinction in their respective fields of endeavor. They all serve as distinguished role models for the entire University community and Jamaica as a whole.”