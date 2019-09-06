Westmoreland Police seeking wanted man

The Westmoreland Police have listed one man as wanted.

He is 26-year-old Ainsley Woodburn, otherwise called ‘Shortman’, of Belfont district, Catadupa, St James.

The police say he is wanted for shooting with intent in relation to an incident on September 2.

Woodburn is being asked by the police to turn himself in to the Savanna-la-Mar Police by midday on Monday, September 9.

Additionally, anyone who may be able to help the police to locate him is being asked to contact investigators at 876-955-2536, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

The police are reminding persons that it is an offence to harbour criminals and provide a haven for them, arguing that it also places the lives of family and friends at increased risks of an attack.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.