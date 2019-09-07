Consular Corps expresses support for GG's 'I Believe' initiative

The representatives of foreign missions in Jamaica have thrown their support behind the Governor General's "I Believe" initiative.

Dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, Robert Scott, made the announcement during a courtesy call on the Governor General on Friday at Kings House.

Scott, who is also the honorary consul for the Republic of Latvia, stated that the ‘I Believe” initiative, is in keeping with the Consular Corps mission, to provide tangible support for the country’s youth.

According to Scott “the ideals and the objectives of the “I Believe” initiative is an important one which should be embraced by all civil society groups, and well-intentioned individuals.” The Corps, he added “will play our part to help the programme achieve the success that it deserves.”

Sir Patrick reminded that the “I Believe” initiative is a message of hope, which is intended to build confidence in every Jamaican at every socio-economic level, race, age or stage. It is a vision which calls upon Jamaicans to be the best they can be, and to do the best that they can for their country. He also shared that part of the initiative, was to provide 24 tertiary institutions with financial assistance totalling $17 million in the seventh annual Summer of Service Programme.

The Consular Corps of Jamaica was represented by Scott, who is the current and dean and honorary consul to the Republic of Latvia; immediate past dean Michael Subratie, honorary consul to Bangladesh; Andrew Issa, vice dean and honorary consul to Finland; Alveta Knight, secretary, and honorary consul to the Bahamas; Indera Persaud, treasurer, and honorary consul to Guyana; and directors Winston Bayley, honorary consul to Barbados; Lisa Johnston, honorary consul to Costa Rica and Yodit Hylton, honorary consul to Ethiopia.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.