Gov't makes local appeal for info about distressed Jamaicans in The Bahamas

The following is a special appeal from Kamina Johnson Smith, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, to persons concerned about friends or family who might have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas.

“Jamaicans here at home who have been unable to make contact with their family members or friends living in The Bahamas, or have become aware that they are in distress, especially in Grand Bahama and Abaco, may call or Whatsapp our Consular Affairs Department at (876) 472 3584 and also during normal business hours call (876) 926-4220-9 extension 3346 to provide information so that we may make every effort to help you to connect with your loved ones as that information becomes available through the different channels in The Bahamas.”

